68-year-old man charged with 3 counts of indecent liberties with a child

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 68-year-old man is facing charges after he was accused of a sexual offense against a juvenile, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the incident happened in eastern Wake County in March.

After an investigation and discussion with the District Attorney's Office, deputies said Bobby Seitz was charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Sietz was taken into custody on Thursday and taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

No other details have been released.