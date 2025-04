7 businesses evacuated due to gas leak in Dunn; detours in place for nearby streets

A construction crew accidentally hit a gas line while using an excavator in a parking lot.

A construction crew accidentally hit a gas line while using an excavator in a parking lot.

A construction crew accidentally hit a gas line while using an excavator in a parking lot.

A construction crew accidentally hit a gas line while using an excavator in a parking lot.

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Seven Dunn businesses were evacuated and closed Monday due to a gas leak.

A construction crew accidentally hit a gas line while using an excavator in a parking lot. The affected businesses include five on Broad Street, Carlie C's IGA, and Thomas Drug Store.

Piedmont Gas is working to stop the leak, with additional repair crews from Goldsboro en route.

Detours are in place on Broad, Wilmington, and Washington Streets.