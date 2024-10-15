9-year-old Dodgers fan's Shohei Ohtani costume knocks it out of the park

A California boy is ready to cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers with his impressive Halloween costume.

Mom Cheyanne Cortez recently shared a TikTok post of her 9-year-old son Ryan dressed up as the baseball card for the Dodgers' ace pitcher Shohei Ohtani. His homemade costume was complete with detailed statistics for Ohtani, a two-way player, who is both a designated hitter and starting pitcher.

"When your kiddo collects (baseball) cards and is (obsessed) with Ohtani had to be crafty this year for my (baby's) costume," Cortez captioned the short video clip.

Cortez also told Storyful that Ryan is a super fan of the Dodgers, who signed two-time American League MVP Ohtani, nicknamed "Showtime," in a record-breaking $700 million contract in December 2023.

"He is a huge Dodgers fan and loves Ohtani. He is Ryan's favorite baseball player ever," Cortez said. "He has played baseball since he was four and has been attending Dodger games since he was a baby."