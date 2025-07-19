92-year-old man reunites with dog who went missing in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After nearly two weeks of searching, a 92-year-old Wake County man has been reunited with his dog, Denim.

The 13-year-old blind Yorkie had wandered off last month due to a broken screen door and was brought to Wake County SPCA as a stray.

The shelter successfully reunited the pair, who had spent over a decade together, sleeping side by side every night.

Unfortunately, not every senior dog has a someone searching for them and need help finding loving families. Wake County SPCA said adoption fees for all seniors dogs are waived for the entire year. To meet their adoptable senior dogs, click here.