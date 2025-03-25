Wake County man accused of having pipe-bomb, other bomb-making materials faces judge

It all started Sunday in Raleigh when deputies responded to a report of a man firing a gun in the air.

It all started Sunday in Raleigh when deputies responded to a report of a man firing a gun in the air.

It all started Sunday in Raleigh when deputies responded to a report of a man firing a gun in the air.

It all started Sunday in Raleigh when deputies responded to a report of a man firing a gun in the air.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is facing a judge Tuesday for allegedly having a pipe bomb and other bomb-making material inside his home.

It all started Sunday night in Raleigh.

Wake deputies responded to Banks Road for a report of a man firing a gun into the air in his front yard. They arrested 43-year-old Aaron Deuel.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the property and discovered additional controlled substances, bomb-making materials and what appeared to be a metal pipe bomb.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were called in, and their bomb squad cleared the scene.

Luckily, there was no reported injuries in all of this.

Deuel faces the following charges:



Two counts of felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony maintain a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep or sell a controlled substance

Felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

Simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

His court appearance is at 1:30 p.m. inside the Wake County Justice Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was released.