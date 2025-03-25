Wake County man accused of having pipe-bomb, other bomb-making materials faces judge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is facing a judge Tuesday for allegedly having a pipe bomb and other bomb-making material inside his home.
It all started Sunday night in Raleigh.
Wake deputies responded to Banks Road for a report of a man firing a gun into the air in his front yard. They arrested 43-year-old Aaron Deuel.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for the property and discovered additional controlled substances, bomb-making materials and what appeared to be a metal pipe bomb.
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were called in, and their bomb squad cleared the scene.
Luckily, there was no reported injuries in all of this.
Deuel faces the following charges:
His court appearance is at 1:30 p.m. inside the Wake County Justice Center.
This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was released.