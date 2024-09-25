'Abbott Elementary' season 4 promises laughs pets and... ringworm?

ABC released its season 4 trailer, plus we get hints from Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter on what we can expect

Season 4 of "Abbott Elementary" sees lots of laughs and maybe a little ringworm. The new season begins October 9 on ABC.

Class is back in session as the cast of "Abbott Elementary" gears up for a new year.

ABC dropped the new trailer for season 4 of the Emmy-nominated comedy. In it, Quinta Brunson, who plays Janine Teagues, notes that the teachers asked the district for more after school programs and got $50 for class pets instead. Chris Perfetti's character Jacob Hill reveals that one of his students has ringworm, which sounds both awful and hilarious. We also see a visit from Human Resources to the school and the cast showing off their dance moves. Looks like some hilarity will be in the class agendas!

On The Red Carpet recently caught up with Lisa Ann Walter to try and get some season 4 scoop.

"Last season was like a ton of story kind of shoved into a truncated season because of the strike, and it was funny, but it was also like so much happening. This season is a lot more making room for moments to breathe. And it's even funnier. Like, we are having such a good time just working with each other, letting those relationships kind of grow and stew and molt," Walter said. "It's so much fun to be with that group of people and just play with them and the stories are great and they're really funny."

Sheryl Lee Ralph offered this teasy nugget.

"Those people who do love a little young couple, you know, your dreams might come true a little bit. You'll just have to watch and see."

Watch "Abbott Elementary" when it returns October 9 at 9:30pm EST / 8:30pm CST on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

