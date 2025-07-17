ABC announces '9-1-1: Nashville,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'High Potential' fall 2025 premiere dates

ABC unveiled its fall 2025 premiere dates, showcasing a lineup of reality shows, heartwarming comedies and thrilling dramas.

LOS ANGELES -- It's heating up on ABC!

The broadcast network revealed their Fall 2025 premiere dates on Thursday, including the premiere date for the highly-anticipated new series "9-1-1: Nashville." The season consists of fan-favorite reality shows, heartwarming comedies and thrilling dramas.

All programming streams the following day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Saturday, August 23:



7:30 p.m. - "College Football"



Monday, September 8:

Kicking off the season is "Monday Night Football," which returns on most Mondays. The full schedule can be found here.



8:00 p.m. - "Monday Night Football"



Tuesday, September 16:

"Dancing with the Stars" starts off the night, celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary, followed by the premiere of season two of "High Potential."



8:00 p.m. - Dancing with the Stars" (simulcast on Disney+)



10:00 p.m. - "High Potential"



Wednesday, September 24:

Mel Owens begins his journey as "The Golden Bachelor" with a two-hour premiere, followed by a new season of "Shark Tank."



8:00 p.m. - "The Golden Bachelor" (two-hour premiere)



10:00 p.m. - "Shark Tank"



Friday, September 26:

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns, this time with Ryan Seacrest as host alongside Vanna White, followed by new episodes of ABC News' "20/20."



8:00 p.m. - "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"



9:00 p.m. - "20/20"



Sunday, September 28:

"America's Funniest Home Videos" returns before "The Wonderful World of Disney" broadcast premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Additional movies to air this fall include the broadcast premieres of "Elemental," "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."



7:00 p.m. - "America's Funniest Home Videos"



8:00 p.m. - "The Wonderful World of Disney"



Wednesday, October 1:

A new season of the Emmy Award-winning series "Abbott Elementary" returns, alongside the second season of "Shifting Gears."



8:00 p.m. - "Shifting Gears"



8:30 p.m. - "Abbott Elementary"



9:00 p.m. - "The Golden Bachelor" (regular timeslot)



Thursday, October 16:

ABC heats up on Thursday with the premiere of "9-1-1: Nashville," the next iteration of the "9-1-1" universe from executive producer Ryan Murphy. A New season of "9-1-1" also debuts, alongside "Grey's Anatomy," the longest-running primetime medical drama.



8:00 p.m. - "9-1-1"



9:00 p.m. - "9-1-1: Nashville" (new series)



10:00 p.m. - "Grey's Anatomy"



New seasons of "American Idol," "The Bachelor," "Celebrity Jeopardy!," "The Rookie" and "Will Trent" will debut in 2026, as well as the recently picked up comedy series "Scrubs." These premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

