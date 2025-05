ABC11 Together Perspectives for May: UNCF Mayor's Ball and Flags for Heroes and Ending the Silence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for May features: Durham UNCF Mayor's Ball, Flags for Heroes and Ending the Silence

Durham UNCF Mayor's Ball

Fundraiser for UNCF college fund benefiting local HBCUs.

Flags for Heroes

The Durham Rotary Club is holding its second annual event honoring veterans, first responders and other everyday heroes with flags.

Ending the Silence

New partnership between NAMI and Wake County Schools to help address student mental health.