Honoring veterans, first responders during 'Flags for Heroes' 2025 in Durham

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the time of year that we honor some of our heroes in central North Carolina. On Sunday, May 18, the Rotary Club of Durham is once again launching its 'Flags for Heroes' project.

Local heroes will be honored as 500 flags are raised in the Field of Honor.

The flag raising and volunteer celebration starts at 5:00 p.m. at Hub RTP Experience Center, 300 Park Offices Drive, in Durham.

Who will be there?

Southwest Elementary School Choir is scheduled to perform

The Durham Fire Department's ladder truck will be on hand

Live DJ will also provide music

Sponsors will plant the first flags as volunteers raise 500 flags together

The project also serves as a fundraiser.

"We have a very ambitious goal of doubling the amount of money raised last year", said Rotary Club of Durham President-Elect Sara Stephens. "The response we have already seen from the Durham corporate community has been overwhelming, and now the public can join in by honoring its heroes".

June 2 at midnight is the deadline for the public to purchase flags in honor of their heroes. This will ensure they will get a physical flag and medallion on the field. Flags can be purchased here at the Rotary Club of Durham.

If you're interested in volunteering, click here.

Save this date

On Flag Day, June 14, a formal ceremony will highlight local leaders.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the Durham Rotary Club's Flags for Heroes event.