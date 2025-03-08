ACC women's tournament: UNC to face NC State; Duke to play Notre Dame in semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Women's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament is in full swing with all three Triangle teams in the semis.

On Saturday, No. 14 North Carolina will face No. 7 NC State, the tournament's top overall seed. No. 11 Duke will play No. 6 Notre Dame.

UNC vs NC State

The game starts at noon on ESPN2.

North Carolina was the first Triangle team to advance for the semifinals after surviving a tight battle with No. 22 Florida State.

Alyssa Ustby scored 12 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and freshman Lanie Grant made two free throws with 7.3 seconds left to give the Tar Heels the 60-56 win over the Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

UNC guard Alyssa Ustby drives past Florida State forward Mariana Valenzuela on Friday in Greensboro. Chuck Burton

Reniya Kelly, who missed the previous three games with an injury, hit a jumper with just over a minute remaining to give the Tar Heels the lead and she connected again near the foul line to make it 58-54 with 20.4 seconds left.

Box Score

Ta'Niya Latson made two free throws for the Seminoles with 11.4 to go but then they had to foul three times before Grant went to the line.

The 2024 Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year and early enrollee at UNC, calmly swished the clinchers after a timeout to ice her.

NC State had an even bigger scare, squeaking past gritty Georgia Tech 73-72.

Aziaha James hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to help the Wolfpack squeak past fiesty Georgia Tech in Friday's quarterfinals.

NC State's Zam Jones drives past Georgia Tech guard Kara Dunn (25) and guard Chazadi Wright on Friday in Greensboro. Chuck Burton

James scored 16 points for the top-seeded Wolfpack (25-5), who had a tough grind to advance to Saturday's semifinals. N.C. State trailed by nine in the first quarter and neither team led by more than four in the fourth.

But this one ended unceremoniously for the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets (22-10), who had a chance to win but failed to get a shot off before the horn on the final possession.

Box Score

Tonie Morgan and Kara Dunn each scored 21 points for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets stumbled down the stretch, losing four straight and five of six before beating Virginia Tech in Thursday's second round. They very nearly followed with a bigger win.

The Wolfpack ran down No. 6 Notre Dame in the final week to finish atop the regular-season standings and grab the top seed in Greensboro, but its tournament run nearly ended in shocking fashion.

After James' shots and with Georgia Tech having no timeouts, Morgan pushed the ball up court and gave it to Dani Carnegie on the left wing as time wound down. But Carnegie didn't shoot and instead tried to dribble to her right near the 3-point arc as time expired, igniting a Wolfpack celebration in front of a home-state crowd.

N.C. State made 8 of 14 shots (.571) in the period, while James' winning free throws came on her only trip to the line.

Duke vs Notre Dame

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Duke became the third Triangle team to reach the semis on Friday night and will play No. 6 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Oluchi Okananwa came off the bench to score 13 points and Duke cruised to victory over Louisville on Friday night in the quarterfinals.

Box Score

Okananwa made 4 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer and 4 of 5 free throws for Duke. Reigan Richardson added 12 points and Ashlon Jackson scored 11. ACC rookie of the year Toby Fournier scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench.

Reserve Mackenly Randolph scored 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting to lead the sixth-seeded Cardinals (21-10). Olivia Cochran had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double this season.

Six different players had a basket, and the Blue Devils led 15-11 after one quarter.

Louisville made 1 of 5 shots and turned the ball over five times in the first seven minutes of the second quarter in falling behind 23-13. Nyla Harris ended the Cardinals' six-minute scoring drought with a basket, but Taina Mair buried a 3-pointer with two seconds left as the Blue Devils closed the half on an 8-3 run for a 31-18 advantage.

Duke held Louisville to two points through the first four minutes of the third quarter and the Blue Devils used back-to-back 3-pointers by Jackson and a three-point play by Fournier to up their lead to 41-20. Jackson finished with eight points in the period and Duke led 45-30.

Louisville scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, but Okananwa answered with a three-point play and Duke maintained a double-digit lead from there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.