Adecco Workforce Solutions holds grand opening in Durham

The company invites area job seekers and businesses to meet with local employment experts, and learn best practices for navigating today's employment landscape.

The company invites area job seekers and businesses to meet with local employment experts, and learn best practices for navigating today's employment landscape.

The company invites area job seekers and businesses to meet with local employment experts, and learn best practices for navigating today's employment landscape.

The company invites area job seekers and businesses to meet with local employment experts, and learn best practices for navigating today's employment landscape.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new resource is available for people looking for jobs in the Triangle.

The workforce solutions company Adecco hosted its grand opening in Durham on Friday.

The company invites area job seekers and businesses to meet with local employment experts, and learn best practices for navigating today's employment landscape.

Adecco also has a fleet of job-mobiles that will visit Durham to drive awareness and help bring resources directly to the community.