Cary, Morrisville community gathers for Air India prayer vigil: 'It's a huge tragedy'

The Indian community will be gathering to honor the lives lost in the Air India crash, which killed more than 240 people.

The Indian community will be gathering to honor the lives lost in the Air India crash, which killed more than 240 people.

The Indian community will be gathering to honor the lives lost in the Air India crash, which killed more than 240 people.

The Indian community will be gathering to honor the lives lost in the Air India crash, which killed more than 240 people.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Indian community will be gathering to honor the lives lost in the Air India crash, which killed more than 240 people.

Officials said one passenger survived the crash on the plane that was bound for London.

The vigil will take place at the SV Temple of North Carolina, and will start with a 2-minute moment of silence for the victims, followed by Hindu chants and a prayer from the priest.

"We owe our brothers and sisters the opportunity to heal here, the words of peace and reconciliation," said SV Temple of North Carolina Trustee Lak Srinivasan.

The wreck happened almost 8,000 miles away from the Cary sanctuary. Some of the devotees come from the region in India where the crash happened.

"They are connected, and they may feel, why us? Why at this moment? And it's a huge tragedy," said Srinivasan.

ALSO SEE JetBlue flight rolls into grass after landing at Boston's Logan airport

The crash is particularly hitting the Morrisville community hard.

Council Member Steve Rao said that 47 percent of the population is South Asian, with a vast majority of those individuals coming from India.

"It's a tragedy for those affected here from their home, their motherland. Just knowing that such a terrible thing can happen," said Rao.

"What we are hoping is to provide respect for the souls who have perished in this unfortunate incident, and pray for their well-being to go on a journey to higher realms," said Srinivasan

There will be another service on Sunday at the Hindu temple in Morrisville off Aviation Parkway. A thousand people are expected to attend the service.