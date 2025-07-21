Alaska Airlines resumes operations after all flights grounded due to IT outage, airline says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Alaska Airlines resumed operations late Sunday about 3 hours after having requested a ground stop for all of its flights, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration.

"At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that's impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved," the airline said in a statement Sunday evening.

The airline said it resumed operations at about 11 p.m. PT.

"We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience. There will be residual impacts to our operation throughout the evening. If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport," the statement continued.

ABC News has reached out to the FAA for more information.