Duke student-athletes honored at the ESPYs for environmental advocacy

Big shout-out to these Duke athletes and their work to change the world.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions watched last week's ESPY Awards for the glitz, glamour and big-name athletes -- but another special part of the program was dedicated to young people using their sports platform to change the world, including a pair of Triangle college student athletes.

Duke University student athletes Alayna Burns and Brandon Hersh were both honored at the ESPYs. They were selected as winners of this year's Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

Burns was a Duke field hockey player. Hersh was on the Blue Devils football team. They worked together to create the Duke Sustainable Athletics Group (DSAG). The program helped to divert 1,200 shoes and 600 pounds of compost away from landfills.

They spoke to ABC11 about their environmental advocacy and their big honor at the ESPYs.

"I think it's really encouraging that it's going to inspire other student athletes that what they're thinking is not just in their heads. But there's so many other people that share their ideas and visions and I hope that can be an inspiration," Burns said.

"Being able to combine forces with multiple sports teams and a guy and a girl team and football and field hockey specifically, it really came together and created something bigger than any of us," Hersh said.

As two of the 20 regional honorees of the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, Burns and Hersh won a $2,500 charitable grant. They're donating the money to ECO Athletes, a national non-profit dedicated to equipping and identifying athletes to combat the climate crisis.

Burns and Hersh both graduated from Duke in the spring. But they say they've worked to ensure there are plans and people in place to keep the program they founded going for years to come.