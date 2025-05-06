"I think it's one of the stupidest ideas I've ever heard in my life," said one visitor from Washington State.

Tourists, politicians and former inmate sound off on Trump's proposal to reopen Alcatraz as a prison

SAN FRANCISCO -- A proposal by President Donald Trump is getting a lot of attention including some double takes in the Bay Area.

Over the weekend, Trump posted on social media that he wants to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz as a Federal prison. "The Rock" was closed decades ago due to rising costs, and later became a National Park and one of the biggest tourist draws around.

It's the place where a more than a million tourists visit every year. Notorious Alcatraz, better known as "The Rock" is both creepy and fascinating. The stuff of legend and Hollywood movies.

Alcatraz opened in the 1930's and closed in 1963.

But now, President Trump, posting on Truth Social, says he wants Alcatraz to be rebuilt and reopened as a Federal Prison to house some of the nation's most violent offenders.

"It's a symbol of law and order," said Trump.

Tourists visiting Alcatraz on Monday were stunned by the idea.

"I think it's one of the stupidest ideas I've ever heard in my life. It would cost billions to refit this building. It's not even earthquake proof, you guys have earthquakes in California," said Nanc Evans from Washington State.

"We're from Australia, derived from convicts and this is inhumane," said Doug McColl.

"It's a good idea sort of, for the bad prisoners yeah," said Kimberly Cozzolino from New Jersey.

Alcatraz was closed decades ago because the prison was three times more expensive to operate compared to other Federal Prisons.

Another reason why Alcatraz was closed is because it was literally crumbling from the outside-in because of all the salt water and extreme weather.

The occupation brought new life, tragic death, and a struggle for power. And in the end, it started a national debate on Native American rights that inspired generations and forever changed public opinion and changed public policy.

Nancy Pelosi posted on X: "Alcatraz is now a very popular National Park and a major tourist attraction, the President's proposal is not a serious one."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, brushed off the idea.

"Speaker Pelosi said it right about Alcatraz, this is not a serious proposal," said Lurie.

"There's a lot we could use money on, besides renovating an ancient crumbling museum on an island," said San Francisco Assemblyman Matt Haney.

Former Alcatraz Inmate Charlie Hopkins, now in his 90s, says Alcatraz is likely too old to be renovated.

"I don't think he wants to reopen it, he's trying to draw attention to the crime rate. When I was on Alcatraz, a rat couldn't survive," said Hopkins.

So far, no response from the National Park Service or the company which operates the Alcatraz ferries.