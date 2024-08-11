Fraternity chapter hosts event to tackle youth violence in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County community is seeking solutions to youth violence.

An Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter hosted an event Saturday for young people -- between ages 12 and 17 -- looking to make a positive change in their communities.

The idea was to encourage a dialogue about how to make our streets safer for everyone, but especially young men and women.

Seydric Williams, the northwestern area superintendent for the county public school system, was among those who spoke.

"As a parent, as a guardian...continue to advocate for your child, period," he said. "All the time, as I look at our young teenagers, they don't accept no for an answer, so you shouldn't."

The free event was held at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh.