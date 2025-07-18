AI-powered private school Alpha Raleigh to open in fall 2025: 'The sky's the limit'

A new artificial intelligence-powered private school is set to open in Raleigh this fall, offering a unique approach to education. The school, Alpha Raleigh, is part of a growing national network of Alpha Schools. Its curriculum is built around a distinctive two-hour learning model that integrates AI tutors and hands-on workshops to help students master core subjects and life skills.

A new artificial intelligence-powered private school is set to open in Raleigh this fall, offering a unique approach to education. The school, Alpha Raleigh, is part of a growing national network of Alpha Schools. Its curriculum is built around a distinctive two-hour learning model that integrates AI tutors and hands-on workshops to help students master core subjects and life skills.

A new artificial intelligence-powered private school is set to open in Raleigh this fall, offering a unique approach to education. The school, Alpha Raleigh, is part of a growing national network of Alpha Schools. Its curriculum is built around a distinctive two-hour learning model that integrates AI tutors and hands-on workshops to help students master core subjects and life skills.

A new artificial intelligence-powered private school is set to open in Raleigh this fall, offering a unique approach to education. The school, Alpha Raleigh, is part of a growing national network of Alpha Schools. Its curriculum is built around a distinctive two-hour learning model that integrates AI tutors and hands-on workshops to help students master core subjects and life skills.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new artificial intelligence-powered private school is set to open in Raleigh this fall, offering a unique approach to education.

The school, Alpha Raleigh, is part of a growing national network of Alpha Schools. Its curriculum is built around a distinctive two-hour learning model that integrates AI tutors and hands-on workshops to help students master core subjects and life skills.

Each morning, students spend two hours working with AI-powered tutors to study math, reading, science, and social studies. The tutors personalize lessons to match each student's pace and proficiency until they've mastered the material. In the afternoons, students participate in guided workshops focused on life skills, including public speaking, financial literacy, teamwork, and entrepreneurship.

"Our model allows kids to be met at exactly the level and the pace they need," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha Schools, during a visit to Raleigh. "When kids get personalized learning that meets them where they are, the sky's the limit."

Price said the role of teachers-referred to as "guides,"-has also been reimagined. Instead of developing lesson plans and grading homework, guides focus on motivational and emotional support, helping students stay engaged and confident.

Alpha Raleigh, is part of a growing national network of Alpha Schools.

Alpha School campuses in other cities have produced notable student achievements, Price said, including sixth graders managing an Airbnb, 8-year-olds launching startups, 10-year-olds delivering TED-style talks, 12-year-olds tackling Harvard Business School challenges, and teens developing their own apps.

Alpha Raleigh will be located at Guidepost Montessori and is now accepting applications for kindergarten through third grade. The campus plans to expand to serve students through eighth grade in the future. It is one of seven new Alpha campuses launching nationwide this year.

