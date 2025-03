3-year-old child found safe, AMBER Alert canceled in Wake County

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly an hour after it was issued the AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old out of Wake County has been canceled.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office says the child has been found safe.

Details about what prompted the alert were not release.

The Sheriff's office they're still investigating the case.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Wake County Sheriff's Office immediately at (919) 856-6911, or call 911 or* HP.