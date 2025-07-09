AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old NC girl last seen at Raleigh bus station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing western North Carolina girl last seen in Raleigh.

On Wednesday, authorities said Valeria Jackeline Gonzales Hernandez, 13, of Mount Airy in Surry County, was last seen at a bus station at 2210 Capital Blvd. in Raleigh.

She is described as approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white sneakers. She was carrying two bags, one beige, the other a darker color, possibly black.

Valeria Jackeline Gonzales Hernandez Surry County Sheriff's Office

Her family last saw her at their home on Green Street in Mount Airy. Investigators searched the neighborhood without finding her.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the search. Valeria was first reported missing by her family on June 25, but the sheriff's office said her disappearance did not meet AMBER Alert criteria at the time.

The investigation shows surveillance videos of Valeria at the Raleigh bus station. Authorities said she was likely picked up by an unknown person in Raleigh.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Surry County Sheriff's Office immediately at (336) 401-8900, or call 911 or* HP.