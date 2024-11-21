AMC warns 'Wicked' fans not to sing during movie | Sing-along screenings coming Christmas Day

Sing-along screenings of 'Wicked' will be offered in roughly a thousand theaters starting on Christmas Day.

"Wicked" hits theaters this week. While fans of the musical may be looking forward to singing along, AMC Theaters thinks the "popular" choice is to remain quiet.

The movie chain plans to play a 30-second advisory before the film, reminding moviegoers that "silence is golden." That means no singing and no wailing.

Fans will possibly be able to channel their inner Elphaba and Glinda next month when sing-along screenings of "Wicked" will be offered in roughly a thousand theaters starting on Christmas Day.

People on social media seem torn over the "no singing" rule.

Some posted videos of themselves showing how hard it will be not to burst out in song, while others showed how distracting other singing voices would be.

