Apex man charged with over 40 counts of sex crimes involving teen

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is facing over 40 counts of sex crimes involving a teenager.

Andrew Childs, 40, of Apex is accused of sending sexually explicit pictures of himself to a 16 year old, as well as multiple videos that were sexual in nature to the same teen.

He was charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating material that is harmful to a minor

Childs is due in court Tuesday at 11 a.m.