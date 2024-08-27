Duke graduate set to embark on Polaris Dawn space mission after delay

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Duke student is awaiting her journey to space.

The Polaris Dawn mission was delayed 24 hours from its planned overnight launch on Tuesday due to a helium leak, according to SpaceX.

Anna Menon is one of four private citizens heading on the 5-day trip into Earth's radiation belts.

Their goal is to conduct the first private space walk and reach the highest earth orbit ever flown.

SpaceX announced Monday that the Falcon 9 rocket could launch as early as Wednesday at 3:38 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There are two other launch opportunities within the four-house window on Wednesday at 5:23 a.m. and 7:09 a.m. ET.

