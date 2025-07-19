Apex father warns others after charity funds for Turner syndrome awareness are stolen

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite being a pharmacist, Dan Patriss first learned of Turner syndrome after his daughter was diagnosed at 4 years old.

It's a genetic condition caused by a missing or altered X chromosome, impacting only girls and women. It can lead to developmental and physical differences, but when caught early, it's treatable.

"So, if I'd never even heard of it after pretty freshly being out of pharmacy school," Patriss said, "I figured just probably a lot of health care professionals did not know about it."

Combining his want to raise awareness and his passion for board games, Patriss founded Gamers for Cures, a board game marathon that raises money for Turner Syndrome of the Carolinas.

"Board gamers are always looking for excuses to play board games," he said. "So I figured, why not try to raise some money for Turner syndrome by having a board game event."

Since its launch over a decade ago, the fundraiser has brought in more than $170,000.

Patriss recently discovered that someone had accessed the charity's debit card number and spent $255 from the organization's account. Although the bank confirmed the transactions were fraudulent, it refused to refund the money because the activity wasn't flagged quick enough.

Since the group only fundraises once a year, Patriss admitted he hadn't been regularly monitoring the account. He has now switched banks and is urging others who manage donations or small nonprofit funds to keep a close eye on their accounts, even if they are not frequently used.

"No matter how old you get, you're always learning something," he said.

Despite the setback, Patriss remains focused on the mission: helping other families navigate Turner syndrome and pushing for earlier diagnosis through greater awareness.

The next Gamers for Cures event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8 at The Gamer's Armory in Cary.