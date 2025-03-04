Transgender veteran reacts to military ban: 'Your gender has nothing to do with ability'

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- U.S. Army veteran Wendy May is not surprised by the Trump administration's move to deliver on its promise of banning transgender service members from the Armed Forced. She identifies as transgender.

"There's been transgenders in the military since there's been a war," said May. "We have good people who are doing great jobs and now you're putting a label on them."

The Johnston County resident was honorably discharged from the military more than 30 years ago. Her reaction comes as the Trump administration moves forward with removing transgender service members from the Armed Forces.

"Your gender has absolutely nothing to do with your ability," she said. "I don't see being trans as a mental illness."

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, there are currently 4,240 transgender people serving as active-duty, guardsmen and reserve force. From calendar year 2015 to 2024, grand total costs (psychotherapy, gender-affirming hormone therapy, gender affirming surgery, and other treatment-related costs) for Active-Duty Service members and Guard and Reserve is approximately $52 million. The Trump administration is set to identify all transgender service members for separation within 30 days. They will be honorably discharged.

"When you are in the military and you develop any medical need, the military pays for that care for good reason because we need our service members to get the care they need so they can do their jobs," said National Center for Lesbian Rights Legal Director Shannon Minter.

In January, NCLR and GLAD Law filed a federal lawsuit in the United States District Court challenging President Trump's order banning transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.

They also led the legal fight during Trump's first transgender military ban in 2017.

"They have to meet all the same standards everyone else does. There are no special rules or anything like that. They are just dedicated, patriotic people who love our country," he said.

Minter said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of several active service members and some who had plans of enlisting in the armed forces. He has learned that some service members are already being targeted.

"It's created a witch hunt with commanding officers already going after people," said Minter.

Veterans like May believe this move by the Trump administration is just the tip of the iceberg. She is concerned about what the future could potentially hold for the LGBTQ community.

"Do not ask, do not tell could be turned around. Same-sex marriages could be turned around," she said.