Cumberland County deputy shoots, kills man who pointed firearm at them: sheriff's office

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County deputy shot and killed an armed man Sunday night in Fayetteville.

Around 10 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office received a call to assist the Pearce's Mill Fire Department on Airline Drive. Firefighters at the scene of a brush fire had reported a man with a firearm..

According to the sheriff's office, deputies located the man less than a mile away on Catherine Drive. They instructed him to drop the weapon, but he refused and pointed it at the deputies. In response, one deputy fired, striking and killing the man at the scene.

The sheriff's office said deputies instructed the suspect to drop the weapon, but he refused and pointed it at them. Photo | Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities confirmed.

Per protocol, the State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation on the incident. The deputy involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal review.

More information will be released when possible, the sheriff's office said.