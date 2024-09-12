Army veterans in Fayetteville reflect on 9/11 terror attack amid division after presidential debate

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than two decades after the terror attack on September 11, 2001, veterans at the largest VFW Post in the state reflected with ABC11 on the tragedy and how our country has changed since.

We spoke with Army veterans Thomas Person and Perry Saunders Jr. at VFW Post 6018.

"I remember when everything happened, I deployed right after that to the Middle East," Person said.

Meanwhile, Saunders Jr. got word that the towers were struck while serving in Germany.

"It really impacted Europe really fast. Once it happened in the States, everything was getting locked down because we didn't know if anything was going to trickle down around the world," he recalled.

As America initially faced fear, confusion, and shock, the military mobilized soon after. Both veterans remember Americans finding common ground and rallying behind the troops.

"It just seemed like we had a lot of togetherness. But, you know, now when you look back, you know, hopefully, what I did... was not a waste," Person said.

While the day remains heavy for both veterans, they're worried the weight behind it is fading for many Americans.

"I'm not even sure if a lot of flags were even at half-staff today in recognition of today, our patriotism has kind of slipped," Thomas said.

Especially on the heels of last night's presidential debate, they're both concerned that division is growing deeper.

"There's a lot of negativity going on," Thomas said. "This is not how the American people should be."

Both veterans said division at home impacts our men and women in uniform too.

"Individuals in the civilian sector need to do their part, so we don't have to worry about what's going on over here, while we're over there trying to protect them as well," Thomas said.

As they answered your call 23 years ago, they hope you answer their call now.

"Come together and work together for a better whole for everyone," Saunders Jr. said.

"None of this is going to change unless we start doing right by each other, and that's the most important part," Thomas said.

