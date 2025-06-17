Protester killed at Utah 'No Kings' rally was a fashion designer from 'Project Runway'

Arturo Gamboa was taken into custody after a Salt Lake City shooting at a "No Kings" protest killed Arthur Folasa Ah Loo killed, officials said.

The man shot and killed while participating in the "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City was a successful fashion designer and former "Project Runway" contestant who devoted his life to celebrating artists from the Pacific Islands.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, was killed Saturday night when two men shot at a person allegedly brandishing a rifle at demonstrators, and one accidentally struck Ah Loo in the stomach, authorities said. Ah Loo later died at the hospital.

Salt Lake City police said it remained unclear Monday whether the individuals, one of whom identified himself as part of a "peacekeeping" team for the protest, were brought in by the event organizers or acted on their own initiative.

Arturo Gamboa, 24, never shot the rifle he pointed at protesters, but police arrested him on murder charges and said he created the dangerous situation that led to Ah Loo's death. Police said they were investigating whether the man who shot at Gamboa - and fatally hit Ah Loo - was justified in firing his gun. He has not been identified publicly.

This undated photo shows Utah State Rep. Verona Mauga and Arthur Afa Ah Loo. Mauga via AP

Victim was a self-taught designer

Ah Loo leaves behind a wife and two young children, according to a GoFundMe page for his family that raised over $100,000 in 48 hours.

The self-taught fashion designer known to many as Afa devoted his life to doing "good things for his neighbors and community," state Rep. Verona Mauga, a close friend, told The Associated Press. Their families were from the small village of Lotopa in Samoa, she said.

Ah Loo was born in Samoa and has lived in Utah for about a decade, his friend Benjamin Powell said.

Mauga, who was born in Hawaii, was at the "No Kings" protest a few blocks from where Ah Loo was shot. The Democratic lawmaker said she only realized something was wrong when she saw the crowd scattering.

Peaceful protest turns deadly

The protest Saturday was one of hundreds in cities nationwide to counter President Donald Trump's military parade in Washington, which marked the Army's 250th anniversary and coincided with Trump's birthday.

There is no record in the Salt Lake City event permit indicating that armed security would be present, police said.

Carl Moore, a 49-year-old Indigenous advocate, was filming the protest when three gunshots rang out through the crowd estimated at 10,000 people. Moore said he observed confusion among police as protesters hid behind barriers and took shelter inside parking garages and nearby businesses.

"They don't know what they're looking for. They're just yelling like, 'What does he look like?'" Moore recalled.

Weaving culture and community through fashion

Mauga said Ah Loo would have been proud that his last moments were spent advocating for what he believed in.

"If Afa was going to go out any other way than natural causes, it would be standing up for marginalized and vulnerable communities and making sure that people had a voice," she said.

Powell, a hair salon innovator from Fiji, co-founded Create Pacific with Ah Loo shortly after they met four years ago. The organization uplifts artists from the Pacific Islands, allowing a new generation to connect with their heritage.

The two artists were friends with a rare creative synergy, Powell said. Ah Loo's vibrant work weaves traditional Pacific Island attire with modern silhouettes and design. He used flowers indigenous to Samoa as motifs and frequently incorporated Tapa, a cloth traditionally made from tree bark in the Pacific Islands, into the garments he created.

Powell admired Ah Loo's attention to detail that made his work distinctive.

"You would know right away that it was an Ah Loo design," he said.

Ah Loo was a contestant in 2019 on Bravo's "Project Runway," a reality show where fashion designers compete in front of celebrity judges to create runway looks on tight deadlines.

Recently, he designed a garment for the star of the animated Disney movie "Moana 2," Hawaiian actor Aulii Cravalho. According to an interview with Vogue, Cravalho wore the outfit inspired by the Hawaiian ahu ula - a feather cloak worn by ancient Hawaiian royalty - to the film's red carpet premiere in Hawaii last November.

A posthumous honor

In an Instagram post Monday, Cravalho said there were "no words to hold the grief of losing" Ah Loo.

"My deepest condolences, sympathies and Aloha to his family, and all who felt his impact," Cravalho wrote.

Powell and Ah Loo were working on an upcoming August fashion show when he died. Powell said the show will continue and will honor Ah Loo's unwavering commitment to his community.

Ah Loo also volunteered his time and resources to tailor clothing for people who needed help, often refusing to let people compensate him for his work, Mauga said. Sometimes, he would playfully criticize the outfits the state lawmaker wore on the campaign trail and invite her to his studio so he could make her new blazers or dresses.

"He was just very involved in whatever was going on in the community," Mauga said. "He cared about making a difference."

___

Riddle reported from Montgomery, Alabama. Associated Press writers Jesse Bedayn in Denver and Beatrice Dupuy in New York City contributed reporting.