Graham resident, former NCCU football player becomes 2nd in world to receive total artificial heart

Alamance County resident and former NCCU football player Donavon Harbison says Duke's medical innovation is the reason he's still here.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Doctors at Duke University Hospital have played a key role in a remarkable medical breakthrough. Donavon Harbison, an Alamance County resident diagnosed with heart failure, recently became the second person in the world to receive a total artificial heart. The device allowed him to regain enough strength to successfully undergo a heart transplant,

Harbison, an education consultant from Graham became part of a clinical trial at Duke in August. He had his heart removed and replaced with a BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart (TAH), which circulated his blood while he awaited a donor's heart.

"Duke Health is the reason I'm still here," Harbison said.

At 34, Harbison, an active father of three with a fourth child on the way, was diagnosed with heart failure in January. A former offensive lineman at North Carolina Central University, Harbison's condition was traced to a gene mutation that prevented his body from producing the protein necessary for his heart to beat.

Donavan Harbison during his playing days at NCCU. He was listed at 6-2, 339 pounds in those days.

"I was told by my doctors, 'when things get bad for you, it's going to get bad really fast,'" Harbison said.

And they did.

"It was shocking," said his wife, Lindsey Harbison.

The procedure was only the second one performed in the world. The first was in Texas. Duke University

Dr. Adam DeVore, a Duke transplant cardiologist, praised Harbison's bravery.

The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart replaces all four chambers of the heart and provides strong support to keep organs alive. Duke University

"He continued to get sicker and sicker, but BiVACOR is a total artificial heart that incorporates new technology. It replaces all four chambers of the heart and provides strong support, enough to keep him healthy while waiting for a transplant," DeVore said. "He was able to get up and walk around. He was giving his organs enough support, and he felt much better."

Harbison's condition stabilized, and after 10 days with the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart, he received a donor heart and a second chance at life.

"I want to thank the family who honored the donor's wishes," Harbison said. "I am beyond grateful. No one deserves a second chance at life, but I got one. I encourage others to become organ donors."

Donavan Harbison began feeling much better after the artificial heart helped stabilize his system.

DeVore said successfully putting the device into humans is a big leap forward.

"I think the message to patients and families today who are dealing with heart failure is that there are new technologies coming out all the time," DeVore said. "And you know there are places that are trying to innovate and invest in these programs. We're one of those. And you know, we want to be able to offer this therapy and transplant therapy to as many patients in need as we can."

The BiVACOR device has been implanted in four patients nationwide, with the fourth procedure occurring Tuesday in Cincinnati. Duke doctors said they are close to performing the procedure on a fifth patient soon. The first such procedure was performed in Texas.

"Now, I'm looking forward to getting back to making memories with my family, my kids, my wife, just doing the things you often do and take for granted, like putting my kids to bed at night," Harbison said.