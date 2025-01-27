Man killed in shooting near food truck on NC 55 identified by Durham police

A man was fatally shot in the 2600 block of NC Highway 55. A suspect is in custody.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have released the name of the man shot and killed at a food truck on NC Highway 55 near E. Cornwallis Road.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. last Friday.

DPD said officers responded to the 4200 block of Garrett Road for an "unknown police problem."

Once officers arrived, they were told there might be a shooting victim at the address on Highway 55. When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Friday evening, Durham police announced an arrest in the case. Police said Jeisson Munoz-Valencia, 32, of Durham, was charged with murder.

Munoz-Valencia and the victim, 35-year-old Arturo Velazquez Chavez, were known to each other, according to DPD.

A man at the scene told ABC11 that the victim worked at the food truck and was his friend.

DPD said this appears to be an isolated incident.

