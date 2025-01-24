Durham Police at scene of deadly shooting on NC 55

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of NC Highway 55.

DPD said officers responded to the 4200 block of Garrett Road for an "unknown police problem."

Once officers arrived, they were told there might be a shooting victim at the address on Highway 55. When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is en route to the scene to gather more information.

Check back for updates.

ABC11 database is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood