Construction begins for affordable housing community in Wake County

All 144 units will be income-restricted for families earning 30% to 80% of the area median income.

All 144 units will be income-restricted for families earning 30% to 80% of the area median income.

All 144 units will be income-restricted for families earning 30% to 80% of the area median income.

All 144 units will be income-restricted for families earning 30% to 80% of the area median income.

All 144 units will be income-restricted for families earning 30% to 80% of the area median income.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County marked the beginning of construction Thursday for Parkside Apartments, an affordable housing community.

The community, comprising 144 units at 1327 and 1329 Kent Road near Western Boulevard, will assist working families in staying close to jobs, schools, transit, and opportunities, according to a county news release.

The project, approved by the Wake County Board of Commissioners in 2023, is supported by a $5.7 million county investment and $6 million from the city of Raleigh.

"We made a promise two years ago to expand access to affordable housing, and today we're making good on that promise," said Chair Susan Evans with the Wake County Board of Commissioners. "Parkside Apartments will bring relief to families who are struggling to find homes they can afford, in a location that puts them close to everything they need to thrive."

WATCH | Advocates rally for affordable housing solutions for North Carolina families: 'It's a human right'

Housing advocates rallied outside the state legislature for more funding to address the critical need.

Situated near public transportation, downtown Raleigh, NC State, and job centers, the apartments aim to reduce the financial and emotional burden of long commutes for working families.

The development will feature 36 one-bedroom, 60 two-bedroom, and 48 three-bedroom units. All homes will be income-restricted for families earning 30% to 80% of the area median income. For example, for a family of four, this ranges from $35,100 to $93,600 annually.

64 units will serve low-income households earning 50% or less of area median income. 30% of units will be set aside for families participating in permanent supportive housing programs through Wake County and the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

Planned amenities include a fitness center, gazebo, playground, outdoor grilling area, business center, and multipurpose room.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

SEE ALSO | City of Durham breaks ground on more affordable housing options

