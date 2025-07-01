Doctor pleads guilty to drugging and raping patients and acquaintances, filming assaults

The disgraced doctor confessed to filming sexual abuse of drugged hospital patients and acquaintances in his home.

QUEENS -- Disgraced 35-year-old gastroenterologist Dr. Zhi Alan Cheng pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse for assaulting acquaintances and female hospital patients, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday.

Cheng, of Astoria, was charged in a 50-count indictment for the crimes in August 2023. He was then indicted on additional charges in March 2024 after another hospital victim came forward.

Cheng admitted he filmed the abuse of unconscious victims in both his apartment and at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital between 2020 and 2022, pleading guilty to seven counts related to rape and sexual abuse. He additionally entered an Alford plea to one count of sexual abuse.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit Durant is expected to sentence him to 24 years in prison on Aug. 28.

"The level of violence and perversion displayed by Zhi Alan Cheng in sexually abusing multiple victims is compounded by the fact that he took an oath to do no harm as a medical professional," Katz said. "I thank the brave victim who initially came forward and exposed this abuse. We hope the guilty plea allows all the victims to continue to heal."

Cheng has been held without bail since his 2022 arrest.

His ability to practice medicine has been suspended by the state.

Cheng was arrested on Dec. 27, 2022, after a female aquaintance who was raped in his apartment, known as "Apartment Victim 1," discovered videos depicting her and other women being assaulted by the doctor.

A search warrant led to the discovery of numerous digital media storage devices that contained videos of him sexually abusing unconscious female hospital patients, as well as Cheng's female acquaintances. Authorities also seized a slew of drugs, including fentanyl, ketamine, cocaine, LSD and MDMA, as well as medical sedation drugs such as propofol and sevoflurane.

"The recovered evidence compiled paints the picture of a sexual predator of the absolute worst kind, a serial rapist, someone willing to not only violate his sacred professional oath and patients' trust, but every standard of human decency, as well," Katz said.

