Durham auto shop owner thinks tariffs will hurt operations, consumers: 'People don't have the money'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If there's anyone who knows where car parts are manufactured, it's Keith Edwards, owner and operator of Uncles Auto Shop. He's been a mechanic for more than 20 years.

"We're neighbor-based. Lot of people in the neighborhood come to us," said Edwards. "I've seen the rise in costs in parts on the last three years. They've been rising. A lot of customers I tell them what they need. They order the parts, and we put it on."

His words come as President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on car parts and cars not made in the United States. Edwards said that he believes this could cause him to lose business because customers will be more inclined to order car parts cheaper online as opposed to ordering from auto shops and mechanics like him.

Still, Edwards hopes to benefit from tariffs because his labor costs will be far less than those of dealerships.

"People don't have the money they used to, so they are going to go as cheap as they can," he said.

ABC11 spoke with customer William Autry at Uncles Auto as he was dropping off his car for an oil change.

"I don't think it's fair to pay more," said Autry. "Why should we pay more?"

He is not happy with the news on 25% tariffs on foreign auto parts and cars.

"I think that people assume tariffs will only hit foreign car companies, but in fact, tariffs could really hit foreign and domestic car companies," said Duke University law professor Rachel Brewster.

She said she expects the effect on consumers to take a few months to hit. She said she believes buying a new car will be more pricey.

However, the United Auto Workers lauded the new tariffs.

"We applaud the Trump administration for stepping up to end the free trade disaster that has devastated working-class communities for decades," UAW President Shawn Fain said. "Ending the race to the bottom in the auto industry starts with fixing our broken trade deals, and the Trump administration has made history with today's actions."

