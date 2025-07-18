Fayetteville woman charged with murder after autopsy of infant who died in May

A 54-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a baby's autopsy showed the manner of death as homicide.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a child death investigation has become a murder case.

Cornelia Moore, 54, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with intentional child abuse serious injury and first-degree murder.

The investigation began May 4 when deputies were called to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center about an infant death.

An autopsy performed by the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office concluded that the manner of death was homicide. Detectives learned that the infant had been under Moore's care on May 4.

Moore was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond. She made a first court appearance Thursday.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. Brinkley at (910) 677-5503. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

