Theresa Nist's life after Gerry, and 'Paradise' FOMO | Playing the Field

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan -- This week on "Playing the Field" Ryan Field and Gina Sirico spoke to "The Golden Bachelor's" Theresa Nist.

Nist famously won over Gerry Turner's heart on the show's first season. Unfortunately, they divorced three months after their lavish TV wedding.

Despite that, the former pair remain friends and she said that being on the show was "one of the greatest, most interesting experiences of my life."

These days, you'll find the grandmother of seven delighting in her new baby grandson, Augie, in New Jersey.

She's also taken up golf and pickleball. In fact, one of the dates on "The Golden Bachelor" was playing pickleball!

Gerry recently called her before going public with the news that he had a new girlfriend in his life. Nist said that she "wishes them the best."

One of the lasting relationships she made on the show was a wonderful friendship with runner-up Leslie.

While Theresa decided that appearing on "Bachelor in Paradise" wasn't for her, she's ready to cheer her friend on as she goes to the beach.

She says she has a bit of FOMO, but is excited to go to a watch party at Leslie's house and plans to watch every episode.

As for Nist, she said that when it comes to her own love life, she doesn't plan to talk about it in public. That's something she now wants to keep private.

Lastly, Nist talked all about her Italian heritage and love of cooking meatballs. She actually had planned to cook them in the Bachelor Mansion, but Susan beat her to it. She has a list of dishes she excels at making, leaving everyone in the studio hungry!