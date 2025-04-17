Bear shocks shoppers by running through mall parking lot in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. -- There was chaos at a mall in Connecticut after a bear charged through the parking lot.

It happened at West Farms Mall in West Hartford last Friday.

Video showed the bear sprinting toward the mall, and shoppers went scattering.

Wildlife officials were eventually able to chase the bear into the woods nearby.

They say the animal likely recently came out of hibernation and was looking for food.