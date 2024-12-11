Level up your holiday decor and shop our picks for the best Christmas wreaths

Looking to take you exterior holiday decor to the next level? Shop our picks for the best Christmas wreaths.

Looking to take you exterior holiday decor to the next level? Shop our picks for the best Christmas wreaths.

Looking to take you exterior holiday decor to the next level? Shop our picks for the best Christmas wreaths.

Looking to take you exterior holiday decor to the next level? Shop our picks for the best Christmas wreaths.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Wreaths are great for helping the exterior of your home feel a little more inviting, and what better way to ring in the holiday season than with a festive piece of decor? Shop our picks below for some of the best wreaths and bring a little extra Christmas spirit to your home.

Best wreaths

Home Depot Worcester Wreath Balsam Fir Classic $26.98 Shop Now

This wreath from Home Depot is great if you want something simple that still has a holiday feel. This is also a fresh wreath made with real Maine balsam and pinecones, according to the brand, so you'll get that authentic pine smell. It's complete with a weatherproof, velveteen bow and faux holly berries. Get it now for under $30.

20% off Pottery Barn Lit Faux Red Berry Wreath $119.00

$149.00 Shop Now

This Pottery Barn wreath is on the pricier side but comes illuminated and is relatively multipurpose. According to the brand, it works great for windowsills, doors or even coiled around candles. It's built with a handcrafted metal frame, so it's relatively durable. Hang it up outside next to poinsettias for an all-red holiday decor theme. Plus, it's on sale for 20% off.

46% off Amazon National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath $32.14

$59.99 Shop Now

You can get this wreath from Amazon on sale starting at just $32. It's offered either battery-powered or plug-in, so you can choose what works best for your space. It's a #1 bestseller on Amazon, with over 2,700 five-star reviews.

Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel Faux Cypress Wreath 26 $129.00 Shop Now

If you prefer a more subtle style of decorating but still want your home to spread some holiday cheer, this wreath from Crate & Barrel may be for you. You'll also be able to arrange the wired leaves and branches to look more traditional, so it's also great as a versatile option. It comes in two sizes as well as in a bundle with matching garland.

10% off Amazon National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Star Wreath $59.99

$67.28 Shop Now

Who said wreaths have to be circular? This star-shaped one could be a super cute and unique addition to your holiday decor setup. It comes illuminated and is decorated with pine cones and frosted branches, which gives it a cozy winter feel. Get it on sale for under $60.

Amazon Christmas Decor Ball Wreath $22.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for a wreath not made of pine, this tinsel one is a great alternative. According to the brand, the decorative balls are shatterproof, and they are either shiny, matte or glittery. It's offered in a traditional green and red style as well as black and white or blue.

Walmart Brickcraft Grinch Wreath Brick Building Kit $24.97 Shop Now

Bring some handmade charm to your home this holiday season with this buildable Grinch wreath from Brickcraft. All your favorite characters, including the Grinch himself, Max and Cindy-Lou are featured, and it's complete with a "Merry Grinchmas" sign. Get this quirky wreath now for under $30.

30% off Uncommon Goods Forever Floral Holiday Wreath $20.99

$30.00 Shop Now

This wreath won't wilt - it's actually screen-printed on plywood, according to the brand, so it's durable for years to come. It may be ideal if you have dogs or small children, as it's mess free and won't have pine needles or berries falling out. Plus, it's on sale now for just $21.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this page and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication."