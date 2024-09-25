Shop our picks for the best Halloween costumes for kids, with silly and spooky choices they'll love

Halloween is right around the corner, which means kids everywhere are preparing to show out and get all the candy. If you have or know a little one who is still deciding what to go as this year, take a look at some of our picks below of the best Halloween costumes that any kid will love.

The best 2024 Halloween costumes for kids

46% off Amazon One Casa Inflatable Dinosaur Costume $31.99

$60.00 Shop Now

This optical illusion costume is great for kids who like to crack a joke. The inflatable legs really make it look like they are riding a T-rex, so it's also great for any dinosaur fans in the making. They'll definitely bring laughter wherever they go trick-or-treating with this one.

Walmart Bluey Halloween Costume $19.97 Shop Now

Bluey is a super popular show among kids these days, so if your little one is a fan of this television sensation, they'll have tons of fun with this costume. Plus, it comes complete with a detachable tail and headpiece.

30% off Disney Store The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Costume $34.99

$49.99 Shop Now

This costume is super cute if your little one wants to go more the spooky route. This detailed Sally costume comes with a dress, pants and even a synthetic wig, so they'll look like a citizen of Halloween Town in no time.

Wayfair Melissa & Doug Astronaut Costume $38.71 Shop Now

This unisex costume is perfect for any kid who loves all things space. Let them spend the night trick-or-treating dressed for interplanetary exploration. Plus, this costume set is machine washable.

40% off Disney Store Spider-Gwen Costume $32.99

$54.99 Shop Now

This Spider-Gwen costume will let them trick-or-treat as the neighborhood's favorite arachnid. It comes in seven different sizes, so it's great for kids of all ages. You can get it now on sale for $32.99.

Amazon Glow in the Dark Skeleton Costume $19.99 Shop Now

Some kids aren't fans of multi-piece, complicated Halloween costumes, so this simple skeleton is a great pick that will still have them feeling spooky. Get it now for just under $20.

Spirit Halloween Fortnite Peely Costume $39.99 Shop Now

If you're trying to find a costume for your little gamer, this Fortnite Peely one is super fun and easy. They'll definitely be noticeable throughout the whole neighborhood with this silly inflatable costume.

Amazon Witch Costume $29.99 Shop Now

Witches are iconic Halloween costumes, so if you have a little one who likes all things potions and magic, they'll feel right at home in this getup. The skirt even comes with removable string lights that will make them look and feel magical.

Walmart Barbie Movie Cowgirl Halloween Costume $19.97 Shop Now

Barbie's super cute cowgirl getup is for all ages. If they were a fan of all the Barbie movie fun last summer, this costume is perfect. Pair it with a cowgirl hat, and they'll be ready to go.

Walmart Star Wars Jedi Costume $29.99 Shop Now

This costume is perfect for any Jedis-in-training who want to immerse themselves into the world of Star Wars. It can work for any kid three to 14 years old, so a wide range of ages can enjoy it. Get it now for under $30.

Walmart Despicable Me Minion Halloween Costume $15.00 Shop Now

Have a dynamic twin or sibling duo at home? Then this minion costume works great. This onesie is super funny and is unisex, so it works for a variety of kids, and it comes complete with overalls, goggles and minion hair.

30% off Disney Store The Little Mermaid Ariel Costume $34.99

$49.99 Shop Now

Your little one will love transforming into one of the most iconic mermaids in the sea. The fishtail skirt gives the illusion of a tail without inhibiting movement like a regular, floor-length tail attachment can. Plus, you can get it on sale now for 30% off.

