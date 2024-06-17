Best personal safety items up to 60% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are talking about the best personal safety essentials on sale, with deals up to 60% off.

Each of these deals are limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best personal safety picks

50% off ABC Secret Sales Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms $15 to $20

$30 - $40 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren. With one click, the ear-piercing siren can be heard up to 1,000 feet away and a blinding strobe light enhances visibility to both startle an attacker and attract help. Designed to clip to clothing, bags, backpacks and more it's readily accessible on the go. It's offered in battery-operated and rechargeable options.

58% off ABC Secret Sales Guard Your ID: Identity Protection Kits $20

$48 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Protect against identity theft with pre-inked rollers. Simply roll over the text you want to mask and your private information is safe from prying eyes. It's designed for bills, bank statements, prescription bottles and more. It's also much easier and more eco-friendly than shredding. Choose from a standard and wide style in three and four-packs.

35% to 36% off ABC Secret Sales Panther Vision: LED Button Light Bundles $35.50 to $35.50

$55 - $56 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Easily light a path during a power outage and camping or simply brighten dark hallways and closets with powerful button LED utility lights. The button lights pack the punch of a lamp and last about 17 hours. The strong adhesive backing makes each button easy to install indoors and out. Choose from 18 button light packs bundled with either a clip-on headlamp or a lighted powercap.

53% to 60% off ABC Secret Sales Limitless Innovations: Car Tools $40 to $47

+ Free shipping

$100 - $100 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Keep emergency tools in your car so they're ready if needed. Top off tires and inflate balls, tubes and more with the Limitless Innovations AirPro, a portable, lightweight air compressor featuring a flashlight and USB power bank. The mighty AutoBoost is an ultra-portable jump starter for when you need a little boost on the go, which also includes a flashlight and USB power bank.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks $10 to $30

$20 - $60 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Secure cash, credit cards, keys and other small valuables right in your socks. Invented by a traveler who was pickpocketed, Pocket Socks feature a zippered pocket to secure what you need on the go. Shop options for men and women in single pairs or packs.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.