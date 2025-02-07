Best gift baskets to help you spread the love this Valentine's Day

Looking to give something a little extra special to your loved ones this Valentine's Day? Shop our picks for the best gift baskets, with options from sweets to wine they'll love.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Gift baskets can be the perfect way to spread a little extra love on Valentine's Day. Whether you're shopping for a significant other with a sweet tooth or a loved one who's a wine enthusiast, you'll find plenty of options for baskets they'll be able to enjoy on this special day.

Best Valentine's Day gift baskets

Baked by Melissa Baked by Melissa February Fix Cupcakes $37.00 to $135.00 Shop Now

Share the love with your special someone with these limited-edition February cupcakes from Baked by Melissa. You can get a range of 25 to 100 cupcakes, with flavors including dark chocolate, marshmallow, dulce de leche, brookie, red velvet and strawberry. Plus, they feature Valentine's designs, like heart sprinkles and more.

Sugarfina Sugarfina Valentine's Day 3 Piece Candy Bento Box $24.00 Shop Now

If your sendee has a sweet tooth, these quirky candies from Sugarfina are a great option. The sweet treats have a fun design, with some shaped like olives or berries. They'll get a trio of candies from around the world, all wrapped in limited-edition red and gold foil heart print, so they'll feel the love from wherever you're sending it from.

Harry & David Harry & David Deluxe Valentine's Day Basket $59.99 Shop Now

This basket by Harry & David includes some super tasty snacks. There are options for sweet and savory, so if they prefer a mix of flavors, they'll be able to find something they like. It all comes in a red tin with gold hearts, so it's decorated perfectly for Valentine's Day.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Pinch Provisions Super Spa Set $35.00 Shop Now

This spa gift set from Anthropologie is perfect to spread the love and give them a relaxing night in. The set comes in several different colors, so you can order them one in either linen black, periwinkle or coral. They'll feel your love and unwind thanks to the full-size ice roller, silk sleep mask, gua sha, exfoliating mitt, hair clip, shower steamer, scalp massager and silk scrunchie.

40% off Michael's Stores Michael's Valentines Signature Sausage Crate $44.79

$74.99 Shop Now

If you're buying for someone who likes to set up charcuterie boards, this box from Michael's may be for them. It comes with savory cheeses, sausage and crackers, all tied up with a Valentine's Day bow. Get this basket on sale now and save 40%.

Harry & David Harry & David Valentine's Day Cheese Gift with Wine $79.99 Shop Now

Sticking with the more savory theme for baskets, this wine and cheese gift from Harry & David is great for those who like salty snacks paired with a smooth beverage. Included are two Harry & David cheeses, sea salt and olive oil water crackers, strawberry preserves, Ross Lane Red blend and a mango wood and marble cutting board.

30% off Amazon Lizush Lavender Gift Baskets $48.29

$68.99 Shop Now

This lavender-themed basket comes with everything they'll need for a self-care day, including a natural soap bar, body scrub, shower mist, body oil, candle, clay facial mask, natural lip balm and a cosmetic bag. Plus, it's on sale right now for 30% off, so spread the love and save this Valentine's Day.

Amazon Kelly Toy Valentines Day Gift Basket $26.94 Shop Now

Keep it traditional with this chocolate and teddy bear gift basket. This gift basket comes with a dozen milk chocolate roses and a super cute teddy bear. Get it under $30.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this site and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.