Wake Co. elementary school worker arrested after assaulting student, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County elementary school employee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a student.

Betsy Mattocks, 56, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after a thorough investigation.

The incident, reported to deputies on May 19 by the Wake County Public School System, occurred at Smith Magnet Elementary School.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are currently available.