African Americans diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in advanced stages: 'Changes outlook on life'

According to Johns Hopkins Pathology, pancreatic cancer is more common in African Americans and often diagnosed in advanced stages.

According to Johns Hopkins Pathology, pancreatic cancer is more common in African Americans and often diagnosed in advanced stages.

According to Johns Hopkins Pathology, pancreatic cancer is more common in African Americans and often diagnosed in advanced stages.

According to Johns Hopkins Pathology, pancreatic cancer is more common in African Americans and often diagnosed in advanced stages.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe abdominal pain was one of the first signs of pancreatic cancer for Paula Rowland. She ignored it for months. After several tests and within days, Rowland was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

"This came out of nowhere," said Rowland. "Some of the signs were fatigue, loss of appetite and irregular bowel movements."

According to Johns Hopkins Pathology, pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. It's more common in African Americans and is often diagnosed in advanced stages.

"Why is this more prevalent in the African American and Black population? We don't really know. Some of this may be genetic, but some of it is also likely due to access to care," said Duke Health Oncologist Dr. Niharika Mettu.

African Americans are typically underrepresented in clinical trials, which doesn't allow medical professionals to study health outcomes in that community.

"Many clinical trials focus on white patients, but that's not generalized to everyone. Black patients may have different genetic factors," she said.

Rowland has participated in clinical trials. She was lucky enough to undergo Whipple surgery at Duke. Doctors call the procedure a curative surgery where the cancer is removed by cutting the disease out. It was a nine-hour surgery.

Duke Health says their surgeons perform more than 100 Whipple procedures annually. The survival rate is among one of the highest in the country at 98 percent.

"It changes your whole outlook on life. Makes you closer to your family. Makes you look at your health more," said Rowland.

She is a pancreatic cancer survivor, but her battle is far from over. Rowland was diagnosed with liver cancer. Her sister shaved her head to be in solidarity with Paula after she loss hers.

"They found a spot that came back on my liver so now I'm going through liver treatment," said Rowland.

Doctors hope that the same spirit Rowland had when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer returns as she continues fighting this second battle.

"I just take it as it comes. Some days are good days. Some days are bad days," she said.

Paula Rowland, Pancreatic Cancer Survivor (ABC11: Feb. 14, 2025)

SEE ALSO | People living with Sickle cell hoping for more Black donors; Red Cross creating partnerships