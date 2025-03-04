Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome eaglet to the world

Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are proud parents again after their eaglet hatched - and the moment was captured on video.

BIG BEAR, Calif. -- We have an eaglet! An egg belonging to Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow has finally hatched.

The eaglet took in its surroundings Monday night, and the moment was captured live during ABC Los Angeles affilitae KABC's 11 p.m. newscast thanks to a livestream provided by the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

According to a timestamp on the livestream, the baby eagle could be seen hatching around 11:25 p.m. Moments later, the eaglet could be seen moving around the nest.

Jackie and Shadow have been keeping watch over their three eggs - two of which had been showing signs of hatching at any moment.

As for the third egg, even though it hasn't showed signs of hatching, it's only 34 days old and younger than the other two, so another chick may debut a little later.

In 2022, Jackie and Shadow successfully hatched an eaglet, later named Spirit via a contest held by Friends of Big Bear Valley.