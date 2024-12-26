Blind Raleigh singer overcomes obstacles on path to stardom: 'If there is a will, there is a way'

Mary Mikels was born without eyes, hearing loss in one ear, a cleft lip, and half a nose. None of that diminished her gift of song.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As hundreds of people lined up in City Market on Wednesday morning to receive food, clothing, toiletries, and toys as part of an annual Christmas tradition, Mary Mikels stood behind a microphone at the end of the street to offer something else.

"I want to give back to the community because everybody, I don't care who you are or where you came from, or what you did and what you didn't do, everybody deserves Christmas cheer and Christmas music. Everybody needs joy. Everybody needs to understand where that joy comes from," said Mikels.

The 27-year-old Raleigh native performed a series of songs, sharing her talents with the community.

"I think back to being a teenager, (and) I think is there anything I would rather do? Is there any place I'd rather be than out here with these wonderful folks that have given their time to do this themselves," said Mikels.

Her voice commanded the attention of those volunteering and enjoying their meals, though that's just one part of her story.

"If you got an obstacle in your life, but you've got the willpower and the desire to accomplish a goal and pursue a dream, there's nothing that's going to stop you from doing it," said Mikels.

She recalled indulging in a wide variety of music, jazz, gospel, and Broadway tunes, all serving as an outlet for creativity and expression.

"What drew me specifically to music is probably the fact that when I would listen to it, it was like I was in this other world," said Mikels.

Though her story itself is noteworthy, it's her skills that have earned her well-deserved praise and recognition, including performances with The Tenors, the North Carolina Master Chorale, and as a contestant on American Idol.

Yet, it's performances such as these, with her mom Juana running a sound board just feet away, that are especially meaningful.

"I just like to do this kind of thing, quite honestly. I love it," said Mikels.

She's been a professional singer for three years, with each performance an opportunity to share her passion and talent with the world.

"You are your own boss and you have to decide, 'OK, this is what I want to do, I'm going to (do it). I want to make it happen.' You can do that. You don't have to listen to anybody that says, 'no, you can't,' because if there is a will, there's a way," Mikels said.