Triangle Red Cross issues plea for donors ahead of Tropical Storm Debby: 'We need blood'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday started slow at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Durham. The seats were empty with the exception of two donors.

"We all need blood and we all know someone who has needed blood before," said Laurie Hughes, American Red Cross Greater Triangle Area Chapter executive director.

According to Hughes, O negative blood is considered gold.

"O negative is the blood given in emergency rooms. That's the one fast blood transfusion given that all patients can receive," she said.

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency shortage with the blood supply dropping more than 25 percent since July 1. It says extreme heat advisories across the country have hampered donation efforts by impacting almost 100 drives in July in nearly every state. It's led to a shortfall of more than 17,000 blood donations.

As Tropical Storm Debby barrels across Florida, organizers say it could impact the available blood supply for patients.

Community Disaster Program Manager Sweetly Sanders said the Red Cross is deploying almost 250 volunteers to, among other things, potentially help set up shelter.

"According to the track, it is heading our way," Sweetly Sanders. "They are going to Florida, but they are ready to be deployed to Georgia and South Carolina and be ready to meet the needs in our state as well."

The Red Cross is offering some incentives. If you donate blood during the month of August, you will receive a 20-dollar Amazon gift card.

Meanwhile, back at Durham's Blood Donation Center, ABC11 watched as more donors showed up to answer this urgent call.

"We really do need help from our communities to get more donors," said Hughes.

