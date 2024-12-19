Bluey to join Disney experiences at US theme parks, Disney cruises in 2025

Fans of Bluey can soon meet the beloved character in person on land and at sea.

On Thursday, it was announced that families will be able to interact with Bluey and her sister, Bingo, at Disney U.S. theme parks and on Disney Cruise Line voyages.

The popular young blue heeler pup can be found at Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and Disney Cruise Line at sea for special meet-and-greets, to an interactive and clue-filled game that ends in a dance party featuring Bluey's signature moves, according to a press release.

"Bluey has become a household name for families around the world, and we are thrilled to bring her story to life in new ways," Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, said in a statement shared in a press release about the news. "We can't wait to watch our youngest guests and their families make memories with Bluey in our parks and on our cruises."

The news about Bluey coming to U.S. Disney theme parks and Disney Cruise Line voyages comes after BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announced this week that the beloved animated series is getting the movie treatment and is set to hit theaters in 2027 before streaming on Disney+.

"Bluey" creator Joe Brumm is writing and directing the film.

"I've always thought 'Bluey' deserved a theatrical movie," Brumm said. "I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together."

"Bluey" is a massively popular Australian animated preschool series that premiered in 2018 and now airs worldwide on Disney+. It has won a Peabody, a BAFTA, an Emmy and multiple Logies.

