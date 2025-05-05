Boat washes ashore near San Diego with 3 dead, 9 unaccounted for, 4 survivors

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

Three dead bodies and four survivors in need of medical care were discovered on a panga boat that washed ashore near San Diego on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and the Encinitas Fire Department.

Nine people are unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.

The boat washed onto a beach in Del Mar, about 20 miles north of San Diego. Several local agencies are helping with the search, officials said.

A Panga boat washes ashore near San Diego with 3 dead, 4 survivors and 9 unaccounted for, May 5, 2025. KGTV

"This was a mass casualty incident," Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez said.

"We do have air resources that are sweeping lateral, north and south of the beach. ... We do have lifeguards in the water on boats and jet skis, and we have several resources walking up and down the beach as well, making sure that no one is missed," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.