Holly Springs officials look to add entertainment complex to Ting Park

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holly Springs officials are in the planning stages of bringing an entertainment complex to Ting Park. Next week, officials will present an update to the Holly Springs Park and Recreation Advisory Committee.

Ting Park is a popular sports and entertainment center for Holly Springs families. There are rows of pickleball and tennis courts, batting cages, a playground, a stadium that hosts baseball games and concerts, and a soccer field.

The Town wants to build restaurant and retail options in an undeveloped two-and-a-half-acre plot of land next to Ting Stadium.

"Something that would allow folks to do things while their kids might be at practice or at games," said Holly Springs Development Services Director Chris Hills.

The expansion could come as the population is soaring. The latest census data shows more than 41,000 people live in Holly Springs, up 67 percent from 10 years prior.

"We want to make sure that people who live in Holly Springs have reasons to stay here and not have to leave town, as well as to attract new residents and people come to town for a ballgame," said Hills.

Erin Troublefield grew up in Holly Springs and says she remembers a time when there wasn't even a grocery store in town. She's now raising her own family there and said it would be wonderful to have food options at the park.

"There's a lot to do here. We love it. We come and watch the baseball games. The kids like it," said Troublefield.

Officials are hoping to get public feedback sometime this summer and possibly open the bid process up to developers in the fall.