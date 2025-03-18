Follow Leo the sea lion's journey from playful pup to adventurer in the Galapagos, meeting marine iguanas and sharks along the way

Brendan Fraser guides you through the Galapagos in Disneynature's 'Sea Lions of the Galapagos'

Join an energetic sea lion in "Sea Lions of the Galapagos," narrated by Brendan Fraser. The Disneynature film streams April 22 on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready to explore the incredible wildlife of the Galapagos Islands and meet Leo, the adorable sea lion pup at the heart of Disneynature's exciting new film!

Narrated by award-winning actor Brendan Fraser, "Sea Lions of the Galapagos" follows Leo's journey from his cozy days by his mother Luna's side to his daring adventures as he grows up and explores the world around him.

But Leo's quest for adventure isn't without its challenges. Along the way, he encounters a variety of creatures, from curious marine iguanas to racer snakes and even Galapagos sharks. Leo must stay sharp as he navigates the journey to find where he truly belongs in this vast world.

Director Hugh Wilson shared why Leo was the perfect star for the film and how his boundless energy drove the story.

"It was essential for our story that Leo be an adventurer, and when the team met this particular pup, we knew we had our star," he said.

"With regular feedings from his devoted mum Luna, Leo was full of energy and eager to leave his mark on the world. From day one, he was full of character, always getting into sticky situations."

Wilson also praised Brendan Fraser for his perfect fit as narrator, saying, "He was able to convey a range of emotions from high-stakes drama and important factual content to intimate comedic moments. He was particularly strong in regard to the comedy-a crucial ingredient for Disneynature films-and it was great to see him really lean into those moments."

Here's a first look at the stunning locations Leo calls home.

Disneynature's "Sea Lions of the Galapagos," streams on Disney+ beginning April 22.

