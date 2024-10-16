Bruce Springsteen and E Street band members attend NYC red carpet for new Hulu documentary premiere

Eyewitness News covered the New York City red carpet for the Hulu documentary "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band."

NEW YORK CITY -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band walked the red carpet for the premiere of their new Hulu documentary in New York City.

The new Hulu documentary "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" goes behind the scenes at some of their live performances, rehearsals, and backstage moments.

Steven Van Zandt was among those at the premiere on Tuesday.

He spoke about the band's popularity and how they have stayed so popular for so many years.

George Stephanopoulos interviewed Bruce Springsteen about the new documentary.

You can watch the interview "Bruce Springsteen Backstage and Backstreets" on Sunday at 10 p.m. on ABC.

"Road Diary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" premieres on Hulu on October 25th.